One man was dead and another hurt in a double shooting early Wednesday morning in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Around 1:16 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Wagner and Slidell streets. The two men were found outside and were taken to the hospital by EMS.
One of the men died at the hospital. The second man is listed in stable condition, according to police.
NOPD is currently investigating. No motive or person(s) of interest are known.
No additional details are available at this time.
Homicide Detective Nicholas Davis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
