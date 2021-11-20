A Baton Rouge man was killed after his car struck another vehicle while traveling along LA 16 north in Livingston Parish Saturday morning, Louisiana State Police say.
According to crash investigators, Charles Smith, 68, was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ south on the highway when he traveled off the road, re-entered it and struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling north on LA 16.
Smith suffered severe injuries and was announced dead at the scene. The Jeep's driver had moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Both drivers were restrained at the time of the crash, and it's not known if either was impaired. Toxicology samples were taken from both as part of the ongoing investigation, police say.