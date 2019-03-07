A Baton Rouge man is accused of raping an acquaintance after driving her to her dorm at LSU, booking records show.
Jarrell Rodger, 24, of 4500 Sherwood Common Blvd., Apt. 1219, was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and telephone harassment.
Rodger and the victim had spent Sunday at Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans, with Rodger's girlfriend and cousin, arrest records indicate.
After the group returned to Baton Rouge in the early hours of Monday, Rodger drove the victim to her LSU dorm. In the parking lot, Rodger locked his car doors and raped the student as she tried to push him away, arrest records said.
In the days following the attack, Rodger repeatedly texted harassing and insulting messages to the victim, the records indicate.
LSU Police arrested Rodger on Wednesday following its investigation.