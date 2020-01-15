A man arrested Tuesday is accused of firing a handgun at his neighbor who refused to turn down loud music, Baton Rouge police say.
Byron Johnson, 57, was booked Tuesday on one count of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the arrest report, police were called to the 1700 block of N. 37th Street in Baton Rouge on Tuesday in reference to a shots fired call.
The victim reportedly told police his neighbor, Johnson, had confronted him regarding loud music coming from the residence. When the victim refused to turn down the music, Johnson walked back to his own home.
Johnson then "returned with a handgun and shot one time at the victim but missed, striking the victim's front door," booking records show.
Officers say a shell casing was found near the victim's front door.
No injuries were reported.
Johnson was later taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.