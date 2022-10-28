A school bus overturned in Port Hudson Friday evening, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said, making it the second crash involving a school bus to happen in the greater Baton Rouge area this week.
EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Road just after 5 p.m.
Chustz said two adults and two students were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Earlier this week, one person died and several others were injured when a car ran a stop sign near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard before striking a bus filled with students.
Baton Rouge police said the driver of the car, identified as Cindy Anderson, 50, died after the collision. They said it was possible she had suffered an unrelated medical emergency before the crash.
Five of the students were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.