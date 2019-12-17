Police and school officials are investigating an accusation that two McKinley High employees became physical last week with at least one student.
Two adult staff members at the Baton Rouge public high school have been placed on leave while the school investigates what happened. And investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are also looking to see if a crime was committed.
“The allegation is that there was a physical altercation or a physical confrontation,” said Sgt. Don Coppola, a BRPD spokesman.
Coppola said the police learned of last week’s incident Tuesday and that the incident occurred on school grounds during school hours, but no one was reported injured. He said he's not sure how many students were involved.
Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said school officials first learned of the accusations late last week, prompting an internal investigation and the placing of the two employees on leave, which she described as standard for such investigations.