A woman was shot to death by her husband, who then fired his weapon at responding officers late Friday, Baton Rouge police say.
According to BRPD, 52-year-old Cedric Dabney killed his wife Shalama Dabney, 51, around 11:30 p.m. at their home on Elgin Street.
When police showed up, the man shot at them, too, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.
Cedric Dabney was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder on a police officer and illegal use of a weapon.