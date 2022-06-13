A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 74 months in federal prison for gun and drug charges, the U.S Attorney’s Office said Monday.
The man, Darrell Dewayne Waller, 47, was convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Waller pled guilty to the charges.
The Court sentenced Waller to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment, along with forfeiture of the firearms involved.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, investigators in April 2020 seized a Bersa, Model 380 ACP, .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Titan, Model 25 ACP, .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol; a Smith & Wesson 32 long caliber revolver; and a Beretta USA Corp, Model 92G, 9mm caliber, semi-automatic pistol; as well as drugs.