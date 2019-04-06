The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections conducted a large-scale early morning shakedown at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Saturday, finding illegal contraband that included nearly a gallon of beer, seven cellphones and a homemade tattoo gun.

The search targeted illicit drugs, cellphones, weapons and other smuggled contraband. Officers also tested 200 inmates for drug use. Officials said results were negative for all inmates tested.

A news release from the department credited an increase in shakedowns and body scanners for the small number of smuggled items found.

"We are making progress in our fight to rid our state prisons of contraband, but we must stay the course, and continue our aggressive efforts,” corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said in the release.

Along with Angola staff, the search team included 250 officers from Louisiana’s state prisons and Probation and Parole Districts across the state, as well as 16 dog teams.

'Shakedown' at Angola results in employee's arrest, resignation after drugs found in her car A corrections officer at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested early Thursday after officials found drugs inside her vehicle.