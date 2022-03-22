Even after holding her teenage son as he lay bleeding out on the floor of their Scotlandville apartment last Friday, Chenetra Washington doesn’t want prison time for whoever shot him to death.
Instead, she yearns for them to get counseling and better schooling — things she said kids have been missing for decades in this struggling North Baton Rouge community reeling from decades of disinvestment.
“I just want whoever did it to get psychiatric help — to understand what they’ve put me and his siblings through,” Washington said in an interview at her home Monday.
Washington said her son, Markeith Franklin, struggled with ADHD but still loved studying math and social studies at Scotlandville High. He was shot just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge police said.
The killing added to an alarming trend. As a two-year stretch of rampant gun violence in Louisiana’s capital persists into 2022, the city’s youth have been acutely affected, with 10 people younger than 20 killed since January — compared to three by this point last year, according to data maintained by The Advocate.
Advocates, prosecutors and law enforcement officials say years of faltering social services and mental health care have taken their toll. As COVID has further disrupted support systems like schools, more young people are being caught up in violent crime — and more are dying from gun violence.
Moments after Franklin was shot, his friends drove him 10 blocks back to the apartment on Rosenwald Road.
When they carried him through the door, Washington tried frantically to stem the bleeding from his chest by pressing his clothes to the wound, she said, until someone handed her a towel.
It was no use. Franklin died later at a nearby hospital.
Sitting in her living room, which was darkened Monday by a power outage, Washington looked across the room at a photo collage of her son hanging on the wall.
“A big part of me is gone,” she said.
Through 2020 and 2021, surging gun violence in Baton Rouge disproportionately affected young, Black men. But in 2022, the victims have trended younger and younger.
Among them were a 14-year-old and 19-year-old, killed hours apart on Jan. 9 in shootings that police said may have been connected; a 17-year-old who perished in a brazen Sherwood Forest Ave. attack weeks later; and an 18-year-old McKinley High School senior who played tuba and baseball and dreamed of attending an HBCU in Texas, according to his family.
The rise in young victims is mirrored by a growing number of youth who have turned to violent crime amid the pandemic, said Hillar Moore III, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney. It’s a correlation playing out across the country — one the district attorney said stems from defendants generally targeting those in their own age group, and from guns ending up in kids' hands with ease.
Those trends, Moore said, have shown the country’s youth justice system is “outdated and overwhelmed.”
“We really need, as a country, to look at our juvenile justice system,” he said, “and to ask whether the system is still working as it was intended.”
Frederick Thomas, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy and president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, attributed rising crime among youth to two factors: Grinding poverty and underfunded education.
Moore, too, pointed to those areas in an Advocate op-ed last week, arguing for more investment in school as a way to tackle root causes of violent crime.
In the past two years, pandemic-related shifts in school structure proved massively unsettling for kids, said Rachel Gassert, policy director for the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights.
As schools went remote, Gassert said the pandemic stripped away support systems like counseling. But when that happened, youth in cities like Baton Rouge — where gun violence has been pervasive for years — were simultaneously dealing with trauma that traces back long before the pandemic, she added.
Gassert said that trends like spiking youth crime, which might look like after effects of COVID, are indicative of deeper problems.
“When one resource falls off the table and everything falls apart, it shows the entire system is threadbare,” Gassert said.
Baton Rouge authorities have not yet arrested anyone nor identified suspects in Franklin’s killing. But his mother imagines people around her son’s age were involved — people who wouldn’t benefit, at this stage of their lives, from being thrown behind bars, she said.
“Once you lock someone up, it’s like spanking a child for scribbling on the wall,” Washington said. “Later, they’ll be back with crayons.”
Markeith was bright and energetic, Washington said, and had dreamed of getting a job as a welder — something his uncles did, which he knew to pay good money and offer some stability.
Now, she wants his killers to come to terms with the emotions she imagines they must be feeling after taking another person’s life.
“How did it make them feel,” she wondered, “to learn he’d never come back?”