An inmate of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died at a hospital early Sunday, hours after a nurse inside the jail had told sheriff's deputies he was experiencing mental health issues and asked them to monitor his condition, officials said.

When the man didn't get up for breakfast later that morning, jail staff called EMS to transport him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. Autopsy results are pending.

The inmate was identified as Marcus Morris, 61, who had been booked into jail Oct. 28 and remained locked up since then on several bench misdemeanor warrants. Court records show his charges stem from bench warrants issued after he failed to appear in court for various minor offenses, including several counts of entry or remaining after forbidden, public drinking, urinating in public, theft and simple battery. The exact circumstances of his October arrest are unclear.

Officials said Morris had a history of homelessness and mental illness. He also had multiple existing medical conditions, including significant seizure disorder, Hicks said.

She said Morris was being housed on the jail's mental health observation line but was not on suicide watch. He had been admitted to the hospital Nov. 23, where he stayed for a week before returning to jail. Hicks didn't specify the exact reason for the hospitalization but said he received treatment for some existing conditions.

Officials were able to locate a relative of Morris who lives out of state and notified that person about his death, Hicks said.

Records show this wasn't his first time being booked into the Baton Rouge jail. He had been arrested for drug possession and other counts, though his record appears limited to nonviolent offenses.

Organizers with the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition, who have repeatedly raised concerns about the jail's outsized inmate death rate and medical program, are planning to hold a memorial and rally for Morris at 2 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Baton Rouge.