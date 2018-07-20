An East Baton Rouge Parish Council On Aging 'Meals on Wheels' van on Friday morning crashed into a home on Jefferson Avenue after officials believe the driver had a sudden medical issue, according to Council on Aging Board Chair Jennifer Moisant.
Moisant said the parish agency is investigating the incident and believe the driver's medical condition may have led to the crash.
East Baton Rouge Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said first responders were called to the home on Jefferson Avenue about 9 a.m. Friday, where no one was directly injured from the crash. He said one person was transported to a hospital for separate medical situation.
"The agency's priority is to ensure the care and comfort of both the employee and those who reside in the home," Moisant said.