A Baton Rouge police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Friday morning on Scenic Highway and the other driver fled the scene before emergency crews arrived, officials said.
The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Blount Road.
McKneely said a white four-door vehicle struck the motorcycle and then fled the scene before police arrived. He said the officer was en route to a different traffic incident when the crash occurred.