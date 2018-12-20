A Livingston man was arrested early morning Thursday on counts of first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle after striking a Baton Rouge Fire Department engine in the 700 block of Kenilworth Parkway.
Jakub Winters, 21, of 18704 McLin Road, struck the vehicle while it was parked on the roadside with its emergency lights flashing, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department arrest report.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said the truck’s four-person crew was responding to a medical emergency call at the time of the accident.
The four firefighters were walking back to the truck when it was hit. The accident bent the truck’s rear bumper and shattered the left taillight, but the truck was operable and able to remain in service, he said.
“No one was hit, fortunately. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Monte said.
The accused was seen swaying, slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol on his breath and person after the accident, the report says. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and had a 0.212 percent blood-alcohol content on the Breathalyzer test, police said. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
Winters was also arrested on counts of possession of schedule two drugs and contraband in a penal institution.