A young man shot to death in his house off Government Street late Wednesday evening was the grandson of former East Baton Rouge Metro council member Donna Collins-Lewis, who issued a statement Friday morning saying her family is "at a loss and our hearts have been crushed."

Jared Collins, 21, was pronounced dead after a reported shooting at his house on Spain Street near South 17th around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Medics responded quickly but were unable to save his life.

"Jared was an amazing, loving young man and at 21 years old, his life was just beginning," Collins-Lewis said in the statement. "He was taken away from us prematurely by someone, and we are at a loss."

The former councilwoman asked for privacy on behalf of her family and thanked the community for "the overwhelming outpouring of support and condolences" they've received since news of the killing, marking the latest tragic statistic after months of unprecedented gun violence across Baton Rouge. Last year became the most murderous year on record for East Baton Rouge Parish, and the violence has not subsided during this first month of 2021.

+9 BRPD: 1 dead after reported shooting on Spain St. off Government A young man was shot to death Wednesday evening in his house off Government Street, marking the most recent act of deadly gun violence as the …

Already 16 lives have been lost to violence since Jan. 1 — the most murders during a single month in at least the past decade, according to data collected by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.

Collins-Lewis said her family is working closely with Baton Rouge police as the criminal investigation unfolds. She asked anyone with information about the case to contact police.

Some of the victim's family members, including Collins-Lewis, gathered on the scene Wednesday evening while detectives began their investigation. The relatives talked with officers and intermittently started crying, holding onto each other for support and speaking softly in disbelief.

No potential suspects or motives have been identified publicly, but the investigation is ongoing.

Collins-Lewis served for 12 years on the Metro Council representing District 6, which extends east from North Foster Drive along Florida Boulevard to North Flannery Road. It includes the Melrose East, Broadmoor and Villa Del Rey neighborhoods, among others. She was term-limited last year and recently replaced by Cleve Dunn Jr.