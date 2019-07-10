A man and a woman have been arrested after holding down a man and hitting him repeatedly with a hammer, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported.
Kayla David, 36, of Baton Rouge, was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery. John Patrick Hyde, 47, also of Baton Rouge, had been booked Monday on the same counts.
Deputies responded to an a call on July 3 around 1:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Parkin Avenue where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from head injuries, according to the arrest report. The victim named Hyde and David in the attack and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Hyde and David were in a relationship, the man told deputies later from the hospital, and had lived with him at his home for several weeks. At some point, the man said, he and Hyde began to quarrel about money issues.
The day of the attack, Hyde met the man in the driveway as he drove up and punched him in the face without provocation, the report says. In an attempt to defend himself, the victim exited the car, but at that point David began to strike him repeatedly with a hammer.
The victim said Hyde held him down while David continued to strike him with the hammer. After the attack, Hyde and David stole the victim's wallet, cellphone and keys, told the victim to return inside and then called 911 before fleeing the scene.
The victim sustained trauma to both the face and head, the report says, including swelling to the face and large lacerations to his head. He is expected to survive his injuries.