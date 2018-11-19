Authorities are searching for a Baton Rouge man accused of stabbing his wife to death and injuring two other relatives Sunday evening in a violent rampage that has left the mourning family questioning how more than a decade of marriage could come to this gruesome end.

Michael Vallery, 49, fled the scene after fatally stabbing Stefanie Vallery, 51, around 8 p.m. in the 13000 block of Honey Drive, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. The couple was separated at the time of the attack.

Two other female relatives were found in the home suffering from apparent stab wounds, authorities said in a news release Monday morning. One was transported to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition. The other was treated on the scene.

Stefanie Vallery's daughter Danielle Scott, 25, identified herself Monday as the victim with minor injuries. She told The Advocate about what she witnessed the night before — less than 24 hours after her desperate attempt to save her mother's life.

"My momma died in my hands," she said. "I don't even know where to start right now. We are lost."

Scott said her mom and stepfather were in the process of getting a divorce when he showed up at her house Sunday evening and an argument ensued. The two had been separated for several months, but he hadn't completely finished moving out of their home on Honey Drive in part because he spent most of his time working offshore.

Public records show that Michael and Stefanie Vallery were married in 2004.

Scott said she and her sister went over to their mom's house after a friend called and told them about the ongoing argument. Their aunt, Stefanie Vallery's sister, was also there and was later hospitalized with injuries.

"He was in a rage. … Things escalated a little more. He left out the house and then (about three minutes later) came back through a window," Scott said. "He started stabbing her and we were pulling him off of her and fighting for the knife."

Michael Vallery left the house for a second time after inflicting his wife with critical injuries.

"We were trying to put pressure on the wounds, but she had already passed," Scott said. "Then he kicked down the door and came back again. I turned to him and said: 'You killed my momma.' He just didn't care — he ran up and stabbed (her) some more and ran out."

First responders arrived minutes later. Stefanie Vallery was pronounced dead on the scene and her sister was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Scott said her aunt is scheduled for surgery but expected to recover.

The stabbing occurred in a quiet residential subdivision off Perkins Road near its intersection with Siegen Lane.

Baton Rouge activist Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed — who has spoken publicly about the need for criminal justice reform in the aftermath of the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling — was present at the scene Monday afternoon. He said he is Scott's father and described Stefanie Vallery as "just about the best person that I know."

Scott said her mom had five children and five grandchildren. She had lived in Baton Rouge since childhood and had focused her life around family and faith.

Scott said Michael Vallery hadn't shown signs of being violent toward her mother or anyone else in the family before Sunday's rampage.

"He had been acting strangely in the sense that he was realizing his marriage was over, but I never thought in a million years that he would kill my momma. … I hope the police find him soon," she said. "But he took the best of me already."

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Michael Vallery's whereabouts to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP. Authorities warned people to avoid approaching the suspect and instead call 911.