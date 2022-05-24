A woman who lay in the middle of Florida Boulevard with her baby on top of her and then fought first responders trying to help her was arrested for attempted murder, Baton Rouge police said.
According to police documents, officers received a call at around 6 a.m. Saturday about a "female subject laying in the middle of the road with a baby on top of her."
When the fire department and EMS arrived on the scene at the 8300 block of Florida Boulevard, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Rachel Myles, became "combative" and assaulted "several emergency personnel," the documents continue. She then tried to run across the roadway, pushing the stroller while the baby was not properly secured, causing the baby to "almost (fall) out of the stroller several times."
Myles was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody, the documents say. She was transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison but refused to be photographed or fingerprinted.
She faces one count each of attempted first degree murder, aggravated obstruction of a highway, battery of emergency personnel and misrepresentation during booking.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Child Protection Services are involved in the case.