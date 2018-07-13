An armed man wearing a shirt on his head robbed the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Acadian Thruway early Friday morning.
Baton Rouge Police said a black male suspect walked into the hotel at 2:30 a.m. with a handgun demanding money. They said he then grabbed the money and fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Police reported the suspect is 5’10”, with a slim build, medium complexion and a thin beard and goatee. The suspect was wearing a red shirt on the top of his head, glasses with a black frame, white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.
They also reported the suspect may be responsible for another hotel robbery that occurred Friday around 2:40 am.
Police asked that anyone with information on this incident to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.