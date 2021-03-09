After two school buses collided Wednesday afternoon outside Broadmoor High School, one of the buses abandoned its usual route and headed for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital with 11 injured students on board.
The students all received minor injuries, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
The collision was reported around 2:45 p.m. outside the school.
Chustz said medics arrived on scene and assessed the injured students, then boarded the bus and accompanied them to the hospital.
He said that was done because the injuries were minor and driving the bus was more efficient than transporting them all in ambulances.
No details were immediately available about what caused the crash.