Baton Rouge crime scene
Buy Now
Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools' building on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive, officials said Monday. 

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical crews responded to a shooting about noon Monday at 6015 Choctaw Drive, the address of the school system's transportation office, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz. He said one person was transported to a local hospital.

Baton Rouge Police are also on scene investigating, said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., a department spokesman. He said the shooting did not occur inside the building, but in the parking lot. 

Coppola said they have detained a man in the shooting. 

This post will be updated.

Follow Grace Toohey on Twitter, @grace_2e.

Tags

View comments