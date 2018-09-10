One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools' building on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive, officials said Monday.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical crews responded to a shooting about noon Monday at 6015 Choctaw Drive, the address of the school system's transportation office, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz. He said one person was transported to a local hospital.
Baton Rouge Police are also on scene investigating, said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., a department spokesman. He said the shooting did not occur inside the building, but in the parking lot.
Coppola said they have detained a man in the shooting.
Sources say the woman shot at the school system facility sustained injuries that were not considered to life threatening. https://t.co/wTcy4QSkXd pic.twitter.com/Sn839l8EM8— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) September 10, 2018
This post will be updated.