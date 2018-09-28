Baton Rouge Police have released a video that captures the fight that preceded the fatal shooting of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, in an attempt to identify individuals who could assist in their investigation of his death.

The video shows multiple men in a street fighting until a shot is fired. Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said they are specifically trying to identify and locate the individual who is seen toward the end of the video wearing red pants with a white strip down the leg and a gray shirt. He said they would also like to identify the other men also involved for questioning.

The video was tweeted out by a witness who wrote: we were not expecting this :(. It appears she took the video as a snapchat, with the caption, “Omg someone got shot wtf.”

Sims died at a hospital after the fight and shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Harding Blvd around 12:25a.m. Friday.

McKneely asked anyone with information on this incident or information on the identity of the people in the video to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

