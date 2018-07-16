State police identified the Lafayette man killed Sunday night on Interstate 10 eastbound near Grosse Tete.
Police said the initial investigation revealed the man, 28-year-old Albert Pickney II, was traveling eastbound on I-10 when, for reasons still under investigation, he stopped his vehicle in the right lane and began walking east in the travel lanes.
Senior Trooper Bryan Lee reported that Pickney was struck while walking in the roadway by 39-year old Amanda Bladsacker, of Marrero, and by 20-yer-old Jose Alvarado Jr., of Mission, Texas.
Police said Bladsacker and Alvarado were properly restrained and not injured. Police also said impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from Pickney, Bladsacker and Alvarado for analysis.