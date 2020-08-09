Baton Rougepolice investigate in front of condominiums on Congress Blvd. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a reported shooting that resulted in a person being struck in the lower body by a bullet, according to BRPD. Officers responded around 2 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. The injured person arrived at a local hospital with injuries, Coppoloa said.