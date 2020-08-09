BR.congressblvdshooting.081020 TS 273.jpg
Baton Rougepolice investigate in front of condominiums on Congress Blvd. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a reported shooting that resulted in a person being struck in the lower body by a bullet, according to BRPD. Officers responded around 2 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. The injured person arrived at a local hospital with injuries, Coppoloa said.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Congress Boulevard after being struck in the lower body by a bullet, according to Baton Rouge police.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of Congress Boulevard where they believe the shooting happened, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. 

The injured person arrived at a local hospital with lower body injuries, he said.

Details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately available, nor was any information about the person who was shot, police said.

