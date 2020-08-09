One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Congress Boulevard after being struck in the lower body by a bullet, according to Baton Rouge police.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of Congress Boulevard where they believe the shooting happened, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The injured person arrived at a local hospital with lower body injuries, he said.
Details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately available, nor was any information about the person who was shot, police said.