Repeated 911 calls from a man with "clear mental infirmities" have led to the arrests of his mother and grandmother and called attention to the question of whether sufficient services are available to Baton Rouge area residents experiencing the effects of mental illness or substance abuse.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said the man reached out to law enforcement five times this month so he could have access to basic necessities like food and water at a hospital. He was not identified in police reports. His mother and grandmother were accused of severely neglecting him.

The grandmother disputed the narrative authorities presented and said she and other relatives were doing "everything we could" to help her grandson despite his longtime drug use and sizable arrest record. At her house Tuesday afternoon, the Barbara Jenkins said her grandson is an adult who is capable of taking care of himself but chose not to.

Deputies responded Saturday morning to the family's home on Starwood Court, in a subdivision off Gardere Lane. Investigators wrote in their reports that the sheriff's office had responded to several similar calls from the home and found the victim threatening suicide so he would be taken to a hospital. The man told authorities Saturday that he wanted to be transported to a local mental health institution because the staff there allows him to smoke and "gives him food to eat."

Investigators wrote that the man "appears to have the mind of a child and is clearly incapable of taking care of himself." Emergency Medical Services personnel determined he was "malnourished to the point of starving and extremely dehydrated." Deputies also noted he hadn't been bathed recently and his "clothing (was) in shambles."

The man told deputies he had slept in "an outdoor closet" the night before because Jenkins had locked him out of the house.

Jenkins acknowledged to investigators she would lock him out when he was acting up, according to her arrest report. Deputies noted the outdoor closet doesn't have access to the interior of the house or necessities like food and water.

+4 Parish prison is 'death trap,' critics tell East Baton Rouge Metro Council Decrying the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a "death trap," jail reform activists shared stories of the prisoners — often those with mental…

The grandmother also told investigators she's tired of her grandson and "complained that he does not do anything for himself," according to the arrest report. She said the victim's mother and primary caregiver Sharon Rivers "doesn't want anything to do with him either."

Deputies asked the mother and grandmother for more details on the victim's mental status — with the hope of finding "a long term solution to the repeat dispatches" — but the two women were unable to provide any information beyond that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and intellectual disabilities. They couldn't provide documentation of his diagnoses or basic details about his doctor or medications, deputies said.

Jenkins, 68, and Rivers, 47, were booked into Parish Prison on one count each of cruelty to persons with infirmities. Authorities said the victim had been living with his relatives since he was released from Parish Prison in April.

Jenkins provided her grandson's name and date of birth — he's 28 years old — but his identity is being withheld from this story because authorities consider him a victim of a crime. His arrest record includes counts of theft, aggravated assault and resisting an officer. He was most recently sentenced to two years in prison for a 2016 armed robbery.

Jenkins said she had told her grandson he couldn't stay in her house Friday night after he had come home high and was "acting up." She said he would get angry when other family members expressed concern about his drug use — telling them no one loved him and recently turning to law enforcement "for attention."

"He chose to live like that," Jenkins said. "He was perfectly capable of taking care of himself. You can't force a grown man to take a bath if he don't want to. … He was eating more than we were. What are we supposed to do, hold a glass of water up to his face and force him to drink it?"

She said her grandson had intellectual disabilities that caused him to have trouble in school but she downplayed the possibility of mental illness, pointing instead to his drug use. She said he had been hospitalized multiple times within the past few weeks but was released soon after his arrival.

"He lied to the police and sent two innocent people to jail for nothing," Jenkins said. "They're taking his word before our word."

Deputies emphasized in the arrest reports that the victim was the one who had been contacting law enforcement for help, not his caretakers. First responders notified Adult Protective Services about his condition and living situation, according to the arrest reports.

The agency is part of the state Department of Health's Office of Aging and Adult Services and is responsible for investigating reports of neglect, abuse or financial exploitation involving victims ages 18 to 59. Officials said it receives about 5,000 reports each year.

Shannon Ioannou, assistant director for Adult Protective Services, said cases of adult neglect often fall into a gray area and become focused on questions of the victim's competency — their ability to "make decisions in their own best interest … based on their level of intellectual functioning and mental or physical health."

"If an individual is competent to make their own decisions, we can't force them to leave a living situation," said Tara LeBlanc, assistant secretary for Aging and Adult Services. "They're adults and they have the right to refuse."

LeBlanc said solutions could range from finding another relative who would provide a better living environment to placing the adult in a group home or other more supportive environment.

Lanny Keller: Bridge Center proposal sees groundswell of support, but how will we pay for it? If there is one thing that the law enforcement community agrees upon, across the country as well as in Baton Rouge, it is that too many folks …

State budget cuts in recent years — and a national push to end the practice of institutionalizing the mentally ill — have made psychiatric services harder to come by both in Baton Rouge and across the country.

Local officials have proposed a property tax to fund a mental health crisis center. The proposed Bridge Center would take in nonviolent mentally ill and addicted patients who would otherwise be sent to the emergency room or jail.

The measure goes before East Baton Rouge Parish voters Dec. 8. It has garnered widespread support from law enforcement leaders and medical professionals, though voters rejected an earlier version of the mental health tax in 2016.