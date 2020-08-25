Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has promised a "fair and transparent review" of the recent deadly shooting outside Trader Joe's in which the shooter was questioned by police but released without charges.

Broome said she's "very concerned about the incident" and is "still gathering information from the public and law enforcement." The mayor issued a statement Tuesday morning following media reports about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made since Danny Buckley, 61, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Trader Joe's on Perkins Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A police report obtained by the Advocate revealed that detectives made contact with the shooter on the scene and interviewed him, but chose not to make an arrest pending further investigation.

Buckley was "aggressively harassing customers in the parking lot" in the minutes leading up to the shooting, according to the police report. The report does not elaborate on what that means or how exactly Buckley was behaving. It also does not state whether Buckley was armed.

Broome said she spoke with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and "asked him to conduct a fair and transparent review of what happened." She asked citizens with information about the shooting to continue coming forward to police.

Baton Rouge police have publicly released almost no information about what prompted the shooting, saying only that it appears to have stemmed from an altercation. Police declined to specify whether Buckley was panhandling or doing something else to harass customers in the parking lot.

Some have questioned whether race played a role in the decision to release the shooter without charges. Buckley was Black and the shooter is White.

Louisiana's "stand your ground" law applies to vehicles and other places where people have a legal right to be, in addition to homes and private properties. Baton Rouge police have not said whether that specific statute factored into their initial decision. Ultimately the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office will decide whether to prosecute the case once police have finished their investigation.