A building housing a night club on North Street partially collapsed late Sunday afternoon and lead to the building's tear down, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.
Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to Herson's Private Club in the 3400 block of North Street after part of the building's front and side collapsed.
No one was in the building at the time, and the club has been closed the past several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles.
Investigators aren't sure why the building collapsed.
Officials had to tear the building down because of safety concerns, Miles said.