A shooting left one person dead on Wednesday evening hours after another victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries and a man booked for his attempted murder, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD detectives investigated a shooting that left one victim dead on North Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Hours earlier, around noon, a 44-year-old man was shot in the head at the Oyo Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue near Interstate 12 and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, McKneely said.
Raymond Veal, 38, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder in the shooting.
Wednesday's shooting at the hotel was the second at that business in less than two months. On Christmas Day, a woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at the hotel, police said.
The two shootings police reported Wednesday evening brought the total number of shootings in Baton Rouge that day to three.
Around 1 p.m., police responded to reports of a man shot dead on Paige Street, just off Plank Road.