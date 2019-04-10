A New Orleans man has been arrested after a man was allegedly robbed and tortured by a group of people at a Baton Rouge apartment complex last month.
According to arrest records, the victim got a text message on March 17 from an acquaintance named "Casey" who invited him to come see her. When the victim arrived at her apartment, he said was attacked by several men he didn't know.
At least two men had guns, the victim said, and threatened to kill him. The group stole his cell phone, wallet, shoes and keys and told him to stay on the floor.
One in the group then took the victim's ATM card while others tortured the man with boiling water and sticking a broom stick and gun in his anus to influence the victim to give up his debit card pin number, records show.
The victim said he was eventually driven to a nearby school and dropped off before the group drove away.
Detectives, after speaking with the victim, got in touch with "Casey," who admitted one of the alleged robbers was her ex-boyfriend, along with a couple of his friends.
The victim was able to identify the ex-boyfriend of "Casey" as one of the attackers in a photo lineup.
Wilton Nigel Breaux, 23, of 7900 Mercier St. in New Orleans, was booked into prison on counts of second-degree sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed robbery, among other alleged crimes.