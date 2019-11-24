Authorities are searching for an East Baton Rouge work release inmate who they say walked off his job in Baton Rouge Sunday.
Joseph James Fuselier, 27, left his work on Highland Road in the early morning hours Sunday, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Fuselier had been serving a burglary conviction while enrolled in the jail's work release program. Officials said his last known address was in Mamou, LA.
Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on simple escape and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the sheriff's office.