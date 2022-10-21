Hundreds of red plastic cups littered the front lawn of Southern University’s Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house Friday morning — the remnants of the joyous homecoming week gathering that ended just hours earlier, when gunshots were fired indiscriminately into the sea of partygoers, injuring nine students.
Fraternity members quietly collected trash as cars lined up outside the university’s front gate in preparation for the day's homecoming events.
A man in a blue-and-gold jersey, walking across the otherwise quiet campus, sighed when told about the overnight mayhem. He identified himself as a professor at the university but declined to give his name due to his position as a faculty member.
“It’s a sign of the times,” he said.
Baton Rouge police released few details about what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, saying only that officers are working diligently to identify and arrest those responsible.
According to police spokesperson Lt. Don Coppola, authorities were called to the house on Harding Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Of the nine people injured, Coppola said seven were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
After the sun rose, revealing the mess outside the fraternity house, details about what happened emerged from students who attended the party or knew someone who did:
Sophomore agricultural student Christian Jacobs said he was asleep when the shooting took place but was awakened shortly after by his roommate and several friends stumbling into their dorm room.
“It was him and, like, four other people and it was real loud, and they were just yelling: ‘Dude, you OK? I’m bleeding! I’m bleeding!’ ” he recalled.
Jacobs said his roommate told him he was injured as students scattered, tripping over one another in their dash to avoid the gunshots.
“Utter mayhem, that’s what it sounded like,” he said.
Niyah Robinson, a freshman, said she wasn’t at the party but was surprised that a shooting happened amid the heavy police presence in place for the next day’s homecoming festivities.
She said some of her friends had planned to go to the gathering but decided against it when they saw the large crowd.
“They ended up not going because it was so packed,” Robinson said. “It was supposed to be inside, but it (spilled) all the way outside.”
Videos of the event circulating on social media show what appears to be a typical college party, with hundreds of students dancing and singing on the house’s front lawn just hours before the gunshots.
Daria Carter said she and several friends attended the annual homecoming concert earlier that evening. Afterward, her friends decided to go to the party while Carter went to bed, unaware of the horrifying news she would wake up to.
“The concert had a lot of great vibes,” Carter said. “Nobody expected that the Kappa luau would be shot up.”
She said all of her friends made it home safe.
As a member of Southern’s homecoming committee, the junior marketing major said she spent most of her summer planning for this year’s homecoming. The weeklong celebration is one of the biggest events of the semester, she said, drawing in thousands of students and alumni.
“The atmosphere is definitely one of a kind. I can say HBCU homecomings just hit completely different,” Carter said, referring to Southern's status as a historically Black university. “It’s nice to see alumni come back and show so much love to the students.”
The contrast makes the sudden act of violence all the more difficult to comprehend, she added.
In a statement Friday morning, Southern officials rebuked those responsible for the shooting, saying the university “strongly condemns” any act of violence.
Friday’s chaotic scene marked at least the fifth mass shooting in the Baton Rouge area since 2019.
Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the incident was just the latest example of a nationwide rise in gun violence. In a statement Friday afternoon, she asked local leaders to continue engaging their communities to address the underlying causes of violent crime and called for changes to laws that allow easy access to firearms.
“Our people deserve peace,” she said.
Southern University police Capt. Harold Williams said his agency intended to beef up security for upcoming homecoming events. A fundraising gala was scheduled for Friday night at a Baton Rouge hotel, and the football game is Saturday against Virginia University of Lynchburg. Outside agencies, including Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge police will assist, he said.
For Leah Cullins, a Southern alumna and an administrative assistant at the school’s department of fine arts, the shooting comes just two weeks after she saw 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner shot to death outside Terrace Grocery near South 15th Street.
Hearing what happened brought back those still-fresh memories, she said.
“I was walking to the bus and …,” Cullins said, imitating gunshots. She noted that the incident is the second shooting to take place during homecoming week in recent years, referring to LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was fatally shot during a fight that took place after a homecoming event near Southern in September 2018.
“It’s very disappointing,” Cullins said. “But after what I witnessed a couple weeks ago, it’s just everywhere.”
Staff writer James Finn contributed to this report.