The chairman of the state board that oversees gambling in Louisiana abruptly resigned from his position Wednesday, on the same day he may have faced questions from a legislative committee in his previous role as a State Police commander about the brutal 2019 death of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
Mike Noel steps down after chairing the gambling board for less than a year.
He had been the #2 official in State Police when troopers chased Greene on a rural road near Monroe. After Greene crashed, the troopers proceeded to arrest, punch and drag him. Greene died on the scene, but State Police said for months afterward that he had died in a car crash.
Noel was supposed to appear Wednesday before the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee to be confirmed for another five years in the position. He did not appear.
“After 32 years of service in state government, I decided that it was time to take a much needed break and enjoy retirement,” Noel said in a text.