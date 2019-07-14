Even as the vestiges of Tropical Storm Barry pummeled the city Sunday, investigators worked through the weekend to determine how Baton Rouge African American Museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph wound up dead in the trunk of a car last Friday.

Roberts-Joseph, 75, was discovered in the trunk of a car Friday afternoon about three miles from her home in Baton Rouge. Roberts-Joseph’s daughter, Angela Machen, said family members had last seen her mother around midday before she was located by police at 3:45 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning to determine the cause of death, said Shane Evans of the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. As of now, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said, the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Though authorities were offering few details about the circumstances surrounding her death to avoid jeopardizing their investigation, the community has mobilized around efforts to solve the case.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said people are lining up to work on Roberts-Joseph’s case.

“Everyone works hard on every case we have, but when you have a case like this, everybody just has a sense of, all right, let’s get together,” Moore said. “Everyone’s volunteering. I’ve reached out to the detectives to talk to them, and they’re working really hard despite the weather.”

Moore, who knew Roberts-Joseph through her community presence, emphasized his team will be giving the case as much attention as possible. He added the death of such a “peaceful person” shocked him.

“It was surreal to me,” he said. “This can’t be Ms. Sadie. Who would want to touch or harm this lady whatsoever?”

State Representative C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge, who has known Roberts-Joseph for years, described her friend as non-confrontational, and as someone who spoke softly to get her point across.

“She was an icon in our community,” Marcelle said. “We’re all hopeful that an arrest is made really soon.”

Baton Rouge Police are leading the investigation and seeking assistance in the case.

But they've run into an unusual problem as they ask for tips. Deputy Chief Herbert Anny said police have been inundated with calls from people across the area wanting police to know what a good and well-respected person she was.

The department is familiar with Roberts-Joseph’s positive qualities, Anny said, as she had worked closely with Baton Rouge Police over the years.

“We need more calls relative to the crime itself, and any knowledge, whether they think it’s minuscule or not,” Anny said.

He urged anyone who may have information regarding the homicide to call police or Crime Stoppers as soon as possible, as time is of the essence.

While Moore said every life lost in the parish is a blow to the community, Roberts-Joseph's passing has a particular resonance.

“To me, this is a community loss,” Moore said. “This one is a tremendous loss to our community because of what she stood for and how she dedicated her life.”