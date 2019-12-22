An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was severely burned Sunday after setting himself on fire in an apparent suicide attempt, corrections officials said.
The inmate was found behind the Main Prison Camp around 8 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Officials said they believe the inmate, who wasn't identified, set himself on fire in an attempt to kill himself.
Medical crews brought the inmate to a hospital in Baton Rouge for his injuries.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and state agents are investigating the incident.
The National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).