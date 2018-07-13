Three vehicles, including a Baton Rouge Police Department car, were involved in a crash on Perkins Road near Cherrydale Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the officer involved in the crash was transported to a hospital, but the injuries were non-life threatening. He said no one else was transported from the scene. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
Officers stood in the road directing traffic and some pedestrians waited on the side of the road. The crash occurred near the entrance to the shopping center with Trader Joe’s and the now closed Galatoire’s Bistro.
