One person was injured in a house fire on N. 25th Street Monday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
The incident took place in the 700 block of N. 25th Street around 12:43 p.m., according to BRFD spokesman Mark Miles.
An investigation showed a pot left on the stove caused the fire. The fire was contained to the kitchen, Miles said. One person living in the house was checked out for smoke inhalation by paramedics on scene.
Miles said the house received heavy smoke damage. The total damage was valued at $50,000.