Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nautica Gaines, 22, 910 Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked and vehicular negligent injuring.
- Tara Ransonnet, 46, 12208 Lovett Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Kenneth Rivitie, 60, 1610 Success Street, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.