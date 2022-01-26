A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill another man, documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office show.
Lionel Stone, 35, was arrested and booked on one count each of attempted second degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this week.
Deputies were called Monday to the scene of a shooting in the 7900 block of Jefferson Place Circle, according to an affidavit.
A man told detectives he was sitting at his dining room table when he heard a loud banging noise and realized his apartment had been shot at. He said he did not know who was shooting.
He received a phone call telling him to come outside, he told detectives. As soon as he left the apartment, he saw a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt shooting at him.
Stone's ex-girlfriend now dates the victim, a resident told detectives. The two were in the midst of an ongoing feud.
Stone allegedly threatened to "shoot the house up" on multiple occasions, documents say.
A woman who was outside after the shooting said she saw a white Chevrolet Impala flee the area, according to the affidavit.
The victim and his girlfriend told police Stone drove a vehicle matching the color, make and model described by the neighbor.
Detectives found one spent ammunition cartridge and a bullet from the scene.
While at the scene, the victim asked Stone why he had shot at him.
"You walked outside with your head down," Stone said, according to the affidavit. "I spared you when I shot at you. I'll spin at you again."
Bail has been set at $500,000.