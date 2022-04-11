A woman was driving an SUV with her 11 children inside it when it ran off the road, flipped several times and landed on its side, Central police said.
The children all survived, but the mother faces 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile, among other counts.
Leticia Brothers, 34, of Baton Rouge, was issued a summons in the hospital where she was taken after the crash, said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.
"We're lucky there wasn't a fatality of a child," he said.
The crash happened after 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 10900 block of Sullivan Road, Corcoran said.
The Central Fire Department sent a rescue unit and one firetruck to the initial report of a crash, said Derek Glover, public information officer for the department. But once officers were at the scene, they immediately called for more firetrucks.
"We found out we had more than 11 patients," Glover said. "It was unclear if or how many had been ejected. People were already out of the vehicle when responders arrived."
Greater Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services and Acadian Air Med also assisted, Glover said.
The 11 children ranged in age from 4 to 16, Chief Corcoran said.
The driver and two of her children were brought to the hospital by EMS; another one of her children, who had been ejected from the vehicle, was brought by air to the hospital, he said.
"Two of the children were sitting in front, one was in the passenger seat behind the driver, four were in the next seat and four were in the hatchback, which didn't have a window, just plastic," Corcoran said.
Brothers, 34, of El Scott Avenue, faces 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile, 11 counts of child not restrained, careless operation and no car insurance. Corcoran said Brothers had no driver's license, so she also faces a count of "suspended Class P driver's license."
In 2015, the Advocate reported that state officials removed Brothers' nine children from her home after they were found with little food and no beds.
Brothers was booked then in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles, criminal neglect of family and encouraging child delinquency by neglect.