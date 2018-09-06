Two male victims were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Plank Road and Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting near that intersection around 2 p.m. They found one of the victims inside a nearby Church's chicken and the other a short distance away outside, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
He said both victims were transported to the hospital, one in stable condition and the other in "very serious" condition.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the initial investigation indicates shots were fired from a passing vehicle, which left the scene after the shooting. One of the victims also fled a short distance away, which is why the two were found in different locations.
Coppola said officers are continuing to investigate.
Chustz described the scene as "very chaotic" and said there was a question of whether it remained an active shooting when crews first arrived.
More information to come.