A driver and passenger are both dead after their car left a state highway and hit a concrete wall north of Bogalusa early Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police.
State Police said Mallory Odom, 32, of Bogalusa, was driving south on La. 21 with 31-year-old Kassi Creel, of Franklinton, in the passenger seat of her Nissan Rogue when the vehicle crossed the highway's centerline and hit a culvert off the road's shoulder.
Neither Odom nor Creel were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to State Police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene when troopers began investigating around 3:20 a.m.
Whether Odom was impaired when the crash happened is unknown pending results of a State Police toxicology test. An agency spokesperson urged drivers to make safe decisions behind the wheel around the holidays.
"The morning after Christmas day, the lives of two families have changed forever," the agency said in a press release. "Far too often, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers implore Louisiana motorists to make safe decisions behind the wheel."