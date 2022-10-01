A 21-year-old man is facing charges after evidence collected from the scene of an unrelated crime connected him to a May drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Jaran Adams was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday on counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot and injured the girl May 12, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
During the incident, LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard said Adams fired "multiple shots" toward a residence in the 25000 stretch of Pardue Road, striking a vehicle that the girl was sitting in.
The child was transported to a hospital and survived.
Ard said Adams' arrest came after authorities compared evidence collected at the scene with evidence collected by Hammond Police in an unrelated case. Adams was pinpointed as a suspect after the evidence was analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Ard said.
Ard did not provide details about the other crime.
After he was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Adams was transported to Tangipahoa Jail on unrelated charges.