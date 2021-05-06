A Baker man was arrested Wednesday for shooting and robbing an acquaintance April 28 in Zachary, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office.
Antron Johnson, 36, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, booking documents showed.
The Sheriff's Office said that on April 28 Johnson shot and injured a 44-year-old man in the 8900 block of Mills Drive with a semi-automatic handgun. After shooting the man, Johnson hit him on the back of the head with the grip of his gun before stealing his wallet and cellphone.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
According to the victim, he and Johnson have known each other for several years and had a previous fight.
Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. No bail amount was listed Thursday morning.