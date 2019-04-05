A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday after he was hit by an on-duty West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy driving a work release van, according to State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
The deputy was driving southbound on La. 1 just south of Emily Drive just after 1:30 a.m. when the pedestrian was hit. The pedestrian had been walking in the roadway at the time of the crash, Scrantz said. He died at the scene.
The pedestrian and the deputy involved have not been identified. No one else was involved in the crash.
State Police were called in to investigate the crash.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesman Dale Simoneaux said they office will also complete their own internal investigation as well.
Simoneaux said it was a poorly lit area of the road and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.
The deputy was en route to pick up inmates after a nightshift, so there were no inmates in the work release van at the time of the crash, Simoneaux said.
This story will be updated.