BR.policesrt.072618_HS_086

Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department, including the special response team, investigate the scene of a reported man holding a woman against her will, Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, on Avenue H near Woodcock in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A male victim was found shot dead behind a strip of businesses in the Tigerland area Tuesday evening, Baton Rouge Police said.

BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said police received a call at around 9:00 p.m. about the body, which he said was found in the 1190 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard. The location is near a strip of businesses that includes Reggie's Bar and Fred's Bar and Grill.

Detectives found that the victim had suffered from a gunshot wound, Coppola said.

Police aren't yet sure where the victim was killed. The investigation is ongoing, Coppola said.

Email James Finn at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @RJamesFinn.