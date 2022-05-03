A male victim was found shot dead behind a strip of businesses in the Tigerland area Tuesday evening, Baton Rouge Police said.
BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said police received a call at around 9:00 p.m. about the body, which he said was found in the 1190 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard. The location is near a strip of businesses that includes Reggie's Bar and Fred's Bar and Grill.
Detectives found that the victim had suffered from a gunshot wound, Coppola said.
Police aren't yet sure where the victim was killed. The investigation is ongoing, Coppola said.