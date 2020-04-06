ACA.dguidry.043019

Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon April 2 and noon April 3, booking records show.

Those booked and the counts against them are: 

  • Curtis Mattei, 34, 67502 S. River Road, Roseland, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and flight from an officer. 
  • Collins Rodrique, 36, 12266 Palmyra Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, reckless operation and speeding.

