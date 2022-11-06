A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to be in stable condition after the incident, an LSU spokesperson said.
The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, and was transported by responding officers to the Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services tent set up for the game, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman.
Following the incident, the female was in stable condition and did not require transport to the hospital at that time, Laymoun said.