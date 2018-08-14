Four people were injured in three separate shootings over the course of the day as gun violence rattled neighborhoods across Baton Rouge on Tuesday.
The first two shootings occurred within blocks of each other in the Mid City area — around 8:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. — while the third took place several miles farther north in the late afternoon.
Police have not said whether investigators believe any of the incidents are related. All four victims survived the shootings but were hospitalized with injuries.
The first shooting involved a man shot in the arm after an argument at a Florida Boulevard gas station, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The argument escalated into a shooting around 8:30 a.m. in the gas station parking lot at 3373 Florida Blvd., Coppola said. Officers located the injured man a short distance away in the 3100 block of North Street.
Four hours later, another man was found shot, this time on Convention Street, just blocks away from the earlier shooting scene.
Officers arrived at the 2700 block of Convention Street, which is near North Eugene Street, around 12:20 p.m., Coppola said. An ambulance transported the man to a hospital, said Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
Officers set up a perimeter of crime scene tape as they focused on one sidewalk and driveway in particular, where an investigator held up a T-shirt soaked in blood.
A woman who lives on Convention Street was home when she heard six gunshots around 12:30 p.m. She recalled driving down North Street early Tuesday and seeing a car with a window shot out near where law enforcement found the victim of the earlier shooting.
The last two victims were shot in a neighborhood off Evangeline Street around 4 p.m.
Chustz, the EMS spokesman, said the shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Shelley Street. He said both victims appeared in stable condition.
Coppola said officers were still investigating all three incidents. Information about the victims' conditions was not immediately available Tuesday evening.