Baton Rouge firefighters determined arson was the cause of a large blaze at an abandoned apartment complex overnight that required them to close a nearby road.

The fire was first reported about 4 a.m. at the Brandywine Apartments at 10950 Darryl Drive. The fire was brought under control by 5:22 a.m., but the road was closed to traffic for several hours afterward.

Firefighters continued to battle "hot spots" in the area. No one was present at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, but investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The second floor of the abandoned building was totally engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters initially tried to enter the building but were forced to fall back when the roof collapsed.

The value of the building was unknown, but it was deemed a total loss.

The blighted apartment building had been a topic of discussion as city officials had threatened to tear down the dilapidated building multiple times. The owner had asked city officials to hold off due to the possibility to redevelopment.

The building has also been a hotspot for crime in recent years, with multiple killings and other arson incidents reported at the complex.

Anyone with information about is asked to call investigators at 225-354-1419.

