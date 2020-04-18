Fire investigators believe arson was the cause of an overnight house fire on Provost Street, according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department release.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 4200 block.
Occupants told authorities they heard noise outside the home and investigators discovered the fire was started under the house as well as on an exterior wall on the side.
BRFD said the fire caused extensive damage to a bathroom and at least two bedrooms and the entire house sustained heat and smoke damage.
Ten people (five adults and five children) lived or worked at the house, according to BRFD. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist.
Anyone with any information related to this fire is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or BRFD Fire Investigations @ (225) 354-1419.